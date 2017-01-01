2017 National Jewish Book Award Winners and Finalists
Download the press release and full list of winners and finalists here.
Jewish Book of the Year
Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel
Francine Klagsbrun
Schocken Books
Carolyn Starman Hessel Mentorship Award
Gary Rosenblatt
American Jewish StudiesCelebrate 350 Award
Winner:
Jews on the Frontier: Religion and Mobility in Nineteenth-Century America
Shari Rabin
NYU Press
Finalists:
Who Will Lead Us?: The Story of Five Hasidic Dynasties in America
Samuel Heilman
University of California Press
City on a Hilltop: American Jews and the Israeli Settler Movement
Sara Yael Hirschhorn
Harvard University Press
Hollywood’s Spies: The Undercover Surveillance of Nazis in Los Angeles
Laura Rosenzweig
NYU Press
Biography, Autobiography, and MemoirThe Krauss Family Award in Memory of Simon & Shulamith (Sofi) Goldberg
Winner:
The Choice: Embrace the Possible
Dr. Edith Eva Eger
Scribner (Simon & Schuster)
Finalists:
Jewish Justices of the Supreme Court: From Brandeis to Kagan
David G. Dalin
Brandeis University Press
Hayim Nahman Bialik: Poet of Hebrew
Avner Holtzman
Yale University Press
No Room for Small Dreams: Courage, Imagination, and the Making of Modern Israel
Shimon Peres
Custom House, (HarperCollins)
Book Club AwardThe Miller Family Award in Memory of Helen Dunn Weinstein and June Keit Miller
Winner:
The Weight of Ink
Rachel Kadish
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Finalists:
On the Sickle's Edge
Neville D. Frankel
Diálogos
Waking Lions
Ayelet Gundar-Goshen
(trans. Sondra Silverston)
Little, Brown and Company (Hachette)
We Were the Lucky Ones
Georgia Hunter
Viking
Three Floors Up
Eshkol Nevo
(trans. Sondra Silverston)
Other Press
Children's Literature
Winner:
The Language of Angels: A Story About the Reinvention of Hebrew
Richard Michelson; Karla Gudeon, illus.
Charlesbridge Publishing
Finalist:
Lucky Broken Girl
Ruth Behar
Nancy Paulsen Books
Contemporary Jewish Life and PracticeMyra H. Kraft Memorial Award
Winner:
The Torah of Music
Joey Weisenberg, with translations by Joshua Schwartz
Hadar Press
Finalists:
The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Discovering a Life of Wonder by Embracing Uncertainty
Estelle Frankel
Shambhala Publications, Inc.
My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew
Abigail Pogrebin
Fig Tree Books LLC
Survivor Café: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory
Elizabeth Rosner
Counterpoint Press
Debut FictionGoldberg Prize
Winner:
Barren Island
Carol Zoref
New Issues Poetry & Prose/Western Michigan University
Finalists:
What to Do About the Solomons
Bethany Ball
Grove/Atlantic
Viva, Rose!
Susan Krawitz
Holiday House
Education and Jewish IdentityIn Memory of Dorothy Kripke
Winner:
The Origin of the Jews: The Quest for Roots in a Rootless Age
Steven Weitzman
Princeton University Press
Finalist:
Learning to Read Talmud: What It Looks Like and How It Happens
Jane L. Kanarek and Marjorie Lehman, eds.
Academic Studies Press
FictionJJ Greenberg Memorial Award
Winner:
A Horse Walks into a Bar
David Grossman
(trans. Jessica Cohen)
Alfred A. Knopf
Finalists:
4 3 2 1: A Novel
Paul Auster
Henry Holt & Company (Macmillan)
Waking Lions
Ayelet Gundar-Goshen
(trans. Sondra Silverston)
Little, Brown and Company (Hachette)
Three Floors Up
Eshkol Nevo
(trans. Sondra Silverston)
Other Press
HistoryGerrard and Ella Berman Memorial Award
Winner:
The Many Deaths of Jew Suss: The Notorious Trial and Execution of an Eighteenth-Century Court Jew
Yair Mintzker
Princeton University Press
Finalist:
Jewish Comedy: A Serious History
Jeremy Dauber
W. W. Norton & Company
The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis
David E. Fishman
ForeEdge, an imprint of University Press of New England
The Story of Hebrew
Lewis Glinert
Princeton University Press
HolocaustIn Memory of Ernest W. Michel
Winner:
The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis
David E. Fishman
ForeEdge, an imprint of University Press of New England
Finalists:
Theresienstadt 1941-1945: The Face of a Coerced Community
H. G. Adler, trans Belinda Cooper
Cambridge University Press
Suzanne's Children: A Daring Rescue in Nazi Paris
Anne Nelson
Simon & Schuster
Saving One's Own: Jewish Rescuers During the Holocaust
Mordecai Paldiel
University of Nebraska Press (Jewish Publication Society)
Modern Jewish Thought and ExperienceDorot Foundation Award in Memory of Joy Ungerleider Mayerson
Winner:
Consumer Culture and the Making of Modern Jewish Identity
Gideon Reuveni
Cambridge University Press
Finalists:
Modernity and the Jews in Western Social Thought
Chad Alan Goldberg
University of Chicago Press
Unorthodox Kin: Portuguese Marranos and the Global Search for Belonging
Naomi Leite
University of California Press
Movies and Midrash: Popular Film and Jewish Religious Conversation
Wendy I. Zierler
SUNY Press
PoetryBerru Award in Memory of Ruth and Bernie Weinflash
Winner:
Waiting for the Light
Alicia Suskin Ostriker
University of Pittsburgh Press
Finalists:
Line Study of a Motel Clerk
Allison Pitinii Davis
Baobab Press
Late Beauty: Poems
Tuvia Ruebner
Zephyr Press
Galaxy Love: Poems
Gerlad Stern
W. W. Norton & Company
ScholarshipNahum M. Sarna Memorial Award
Winner:
Pious Irreverence: Confronting God in Rabbinic Judaism
Dov Weiss
University of Pennsylvania Press
Finalists:
Maimonides and the Merchants: Jewish Law and Society in the Medieval Islamic World
Mark R. Cohen
University of Pennsylvania Press
Coming of Age in Medieval Egypt: Female Adolescence, Jewish Law, and Ordinary Culture
Eve Krakowski
Princeton University Press
Ancestral Tales: Reading the Buczacz Stories of S.Y. Agnon
Alan Mintz
Stanford University Press
Sephardic CultureMimi S. Frank Award in Memory of Becky Levy
Winner:
Across Legal Lines: Jews and Muslims in Modern Morocco
Jessica M. Marglin
Yale University Press
Finalist:
The Merchants of Oran: A Jewish Port at the Dawn of Empire
Joshua Schreier
Stanford University Press
Visual Arts
Winner:
Arthur Szyk: Soldier in Art
Irvin Ungar
D Giles Limited, London, in association with Historicana and The Arthur Szyk Society
Finalists:
Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design
Esther da Costa Meyer
The Jewish Museum
Roberto Burle Marx: Brazilian Modernist
Jens Hoffmann and Claudia Nahson
The Jewish Museum
The Carved Wooden Torah Arks of Eastern Europe
Bracha Yaniv
The Littman Library of Jewish Civilization
Women’s StudiesBarbara Dobkin Award
Winner:
Coming of Age in Medieval Egypt: Female Adolescence, Jewish Law, and Ordinary Culture
Eve Krakowski
Princeton University Press
Finalists:
Before All Memory is Lost: Women's Voices From the Holocaust
Myrna Goldenberg, ed.
The Azrieli Foundation
If All the Seas Were Ink: A Memoir
Ilana Kurshan
St.Martin's Press
Mothers in the Jewish Cultural Imagination
Marjorie Lehman, Simon J. Bronner, Jane L. Kanarek
The Littman Library of Jewish Civilization
Writing Based on Archival MaterialThe JDC-Herbert Katzki Award
Winner:
Confessions of the Shtetl: Converts from Judaism in Imperial Russia, 1817-1906
Ellie R. Schainker
Stanford University Press
Finalist:
Seeking Asylum in Israel: Refugees and the History of Migration Law
Dr. Gilad Ben-Nun
I.B. Tauris – London
Young AdultWinner:
Refugee
Alan Gratz
Scholastic